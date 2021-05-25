Man Shot By Milford Police After Standoff

May 25, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A man had to be hospitalized following a "suicide by cop" situation with Milford Police early Monday morning.



Milford police officers were involved in a shooting with an armed man that took place around 1am at an apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Commerce Road. Officers were said to have responded to an apartment where an individual could be heard inside screaming "call 911!"



Police reportedly knocked on the door and were met by an armed man who allegedly fired shots at the officers. No officers were said to be injured and a Special Response Team set up a perimeter and attempted to talk the man out of the apartment.



At approximately 4:50am, the man reportedly exited the apartment and pointed his gun in the direction of the deputies, who fired at the suspect and hit him. The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated in a local hospital.



A request for comment has been placed by WHMI with Milford Police.