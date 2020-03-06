Man Who Sexually Assaulted Two Children Gets Prison

March 6, 2020

By Danica Katnik/news@whmi.com





A former real estate agent who admitted to sexually assaulting two children has been sentenced to prison.



40-year-old Johnathan Dunn was sentenced Thursday in Livingston County Circuit Court to 9 to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections. Dunn must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He pleaded guilty last month to two counts of criminal sexual conduct. The charges he pleaded to were reduced from first-degree to second-degree in a plea deal with prosecutors. Prosecutors also agreed to dismiss four other charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.



Speaking of the victims of Dunn’s crimes, Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt previously said that the two children are known to the defendant, but that out of respect for the privacy of the victims, he didn’t want to identify the precise nature of the relationship.



Dunn was a real estate agent with Real Estate One in Brighton until his license lapsed in October of 2018. He's also a musician who has played in several local bands.