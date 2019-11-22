Man Sentenced For Videotaping Co-Workers, Others

A Grand Blanc man has been sentenced after videotaping coworkers at a Fenton eatery.



21-year-old Eric Andrews was ordered on Friday to serve a prison sentence of between 3 and 20 years behind bars. Police say he recorded coworkers in the employee bathroom at the Tim Horton's on Silver Lake Road in Fenton over a two year period. He pleaded guilty last month to child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and distributing images of an unclothed person. In exchange for the plea, the remaining 23 charges, including child sexually abusive activity, were dismissed.



The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation into Andrews. Searches of his electronic devices brought up recordings dating back to 2016. Four employees at the Tim Hortons, including two minors, were initially identified on the recordings. However, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Andrews set up cameras inside bathrooms in people's homes which led to ten additional charges. Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury told WHMI that in all, there were 4 adult victims over age 18 and 3 minors. (JK)