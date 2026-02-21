Man Sentenced to Prison for 1998 Sex Crime Against Child in Putnam Twp

February 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A former Livingston County man is sentenced to 14-30 years in prison for sex crimes against a child back in 1998. That's when 57-year-old Scott Holloway lived in Putnam Township.



According to the Livingston Daily, Holloway also was ordered to submit to a lifetime of electronic monitoring and register as a tier-three sex offender.



Holloway was initially charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 13. He was convicted on just one of those counts following a January trial in Livingston County's 44th Circuit Court.



Holloway was sentenced based on the guidelines from 1998, according to Judge Matthew McGivney.



“The particular facts of this case are monstrous, and the defendant appears to have no remorse,” McGivney said during sentencing, noting Holloway has been convicted of two felonies and six misdemeanors in the past.