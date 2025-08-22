Man Sentenced to 33-60 Years for OCSO Deputy Reckling's Murder

August 22, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The man convicted of killing an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Friday.



18-year-old Raymone Debose was sentenced to 33 to 60 years in prison following a July plea agreement. Debose agreed to plead guilty to one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony firearm.



Deputy Bradley Reckling was killed on July 24, 2024, while investigating an auto theft in Detroit.



A victim impact statement was read by Jacqueline Reckling. A release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said her statement “conveyed both the profound grief and the enduring strength of the Reckling family.” The Recklings had four children together.



Family members, friends and a large group of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office employees filled the courtroom.



Sheriff Michael Bouchard released a statement following the sentencing:



“Jacqueline’s strength and resilience in delivering such a heartfelt statement on behalf of Brad and their children is nothing short of extraordinary. It took immeasurable courage for her to stand before the court, relieve the deepest pain of her family’s loss and give voice to the impact of Brad’s murder. Her words reminded everyone present of the devastating toll violence takes on law enforcement families and of the sacrifices borne not just by our deputies, but by their loved ones as well. We are deeply grateful to her for standing so strong in such a profoundly difficult moment. Deputy Reckling’s devotion to serving and protecting our community will never be forgotten. Today’s sentencing provides some measure of closure, though the loss will forever remain with those who knew and loved Brad. His legacy will continue to live on within this Office and in the hearts and minds of those who knew him. This situation underscores the failure of a system that forced the family into an impossible choice: endure years of drawn-out, traumatizing legal proceedings or accept a plea. A person with a proven record of violent crime–who continues to inflict violence, culminating in the murder of a police officer–cannot be dismissed as someone who simply made a youthful mistake. True justice demands consequences that fully reflect the gravity of the crimes committed. In this case, that should have meant life without parole.”



Debose will be remanded to the Michigan Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.