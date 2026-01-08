Man Sentenced to 12-50 Years in Prison for Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I-96

January 8, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Livingston County man will spend the next 12 to 50 years in prison for a fatal wrong-way crash on I-96 near Williamston last year.



Cullen Lindsay pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in Ingham County. The 25-year-old was sentenced earlier this week.



Authorities say in april of 2025, Lindsay was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-96 when he crashed into an oncoming car.



The crash killed 23-year-old Ken Michalak, a Milford native visiting from Washington state at the time. Michalak's wife was also seriouly injured in the crash.



Michalak was a 2019 graduate of Lakeland High School, where he founded the school's Computer Club, according to an online obituary.



He earned a degree in computer science from Michigan State University in 2022, after which he and his wife moved to Seattle to begin their careers with Amazon.