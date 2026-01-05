Man Sentenced in Fatal 2022 Crash in Tyrone Twp

January 5, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A man will serve 10 to 20 years in prison after being found guilty last month of involuntary manslaughter more than three years after a fatal crash in Tyrone Township.



Prosecutors said 39-year-old Robert Albert was driving a Chevy Silverado on Denton Hill Road in September 2022, when he crashed into an eastbound Camaro attempting to turn north from Denton Creek Drive.



Albert was originally charged with second-degree murder, which carries a possible life sentence, but the charge was downgraded to involuntary manslaughter, according to the Livingston Daily.



The driver of the Camaro, a 46-year-old Fenton woman, died at the scene. A passenger was seriously injured.