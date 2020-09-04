Man Sentenced For Police Chase

September 4, 2020

By Jon King





Sentencing has been handed down to an Oakland County man who fled from local police and was caught hiding at his mother’s home near Pinckney.



28-year old Eddie Allen III of West Bloomfield was arrested June 16th in Putnam Township and charged with fraud, fleeing and eluding, resisting police and driving on a suspended license. In a plea deal last month, he pleaded guilty to possession of a fraudulent financial transaction device and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding police in exchange for prosecutors dropping the other charges. On Thursday, he was sentenced to serve 120 days in jail and two years of probation.



The incident began when a Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2011 Chevy Malibu speeding westbound on I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township and pulled the vehicle, driven by Allen, over near Burkhardt Road. Allen and the vehicle were wanted from a fleeing and eluding incident in Redford Township a week earlier. Officials say Allen refused to exit the vehicle or provide identification, only saying he was trying to get to his mother’s house in Pinckney. He then fled the scene.



A short chase ensued as Allen entered eastbound I-96, reaching speeds of 110mph. Deputies terminated the chase when he exited at D-19 and turned south towards Pinckney. With the help of Michigan State Police and the Hamburg and Pinckney police departments, Allen was found hiding in his mother’s garage.