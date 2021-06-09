Man Sentenced For Making Threats Against Slotkin & Stabenow

June 9, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com



A former Livingston County resident charged with making threats against Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Senator Debbie Stabenow has been sentenced.



63-year-old Daniel Thompson, formerly of Gregory but now living in Harrison, was charged by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office in February with three counts of malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service provider. He pleaded guilty last month to two of those charges after admitting that he made a threatening call to Rep. Slotkin from Livingston County on April 30th of 2020 and then left a threatening message for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow on Jan. 5, also from Livingston County.



In court Tuesday, 53rd District Court Judge Shauna Murphy sentenced Thompson to serve two years of probation, with a six month suspended sentence in the Livingston County Jail, pending successful completion of probation. Thompson must also undergo mental health and anger management treatment and cannot possess firearms nor consume alcohol, illegal drugs, or marijuana and must submit to random drug and alcohol tests. He is also not to have direct or indirect contact with Sen. Stabenow, Rep. Slotkin or their staff and must pay a $200 fine and costs and fees totaling $1,765.



In response to the sentence, Slotkin issued a statement in which she said she was “glad to see the case resolved & hope it serves as a warning against the use of violence or threats of violence for political ends.” A third count was filed for a January 19th call that Thompson is alleged to have made from Clare County in which he directed vulgar and threatening remarks toward a member of Rep. Slotkin’s office. However, it’s expected to be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.



