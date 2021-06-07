Man Sentenced For Fowlerville Gun Store Robbery

June 7, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





One of two suspects charged with robbing several gun stores, including one in Livingston County, has been sentenced.



20-year-olds Brandon McClure and Daniel Rae were charged by a federal grand jury in 2019 with Conspiracy to Steal Firearms from a Federally-Licensed Firearms Dealer and Possess Stolen Firearms. Rae previously pleaded guilty, admitting to Judge Stephanie Davis that he and McClure, who he did not refer to by name, knowingly stole the weapons. On May 21st, he was ordered to serve a term of 46 months in prison, followed by two years of probation. McClure, who previously entered a not guilty plea, has a trial date set for August 3rd.



Agents with The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) previously testified that McClure and Rae, along with a third suspect, broke into Titus Kustoms LLC on Grand Avenue in Fowlerville in the early morning hours of December 11th, 2019, and stole more than a dozen firearms. It was one of at least half a dozen gun stores in southeast Michigan that the trio was accused of either trying to break into or did break into and stole weapons from, including Men of Arms in Charlotte, a week after the Fowlerville robbery.



Police caught McClure and a juvenile suspect after that final break-in attempt and then raided several locations that both McClure and Rae had been spotted at, finding stolen firearms, blue latex gloves that matched those found at the scene in Fowlerville, and price tags from several of the stores, including Fowlerville’s Titus Kustoms location.