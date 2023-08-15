Man Purchases $640 of Clothing with Counterfeit Bills in Green Oak

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Green Oak Township Police Department is looking for the person who is accused of purchasing clothing with counterfeit cash at a store in Green Oak Village Place on Friday, August 11.



Police say the unknown male suspect (pictured) entered Dick's Sporting Goods, located at 9550 Village Place Blvd sometime on Friday.



After selecting a large quantity of merchandise, the man proceeded to the check out at the register, where he passed $640.00 in counterfeit twenty-dollar bills.



The suspect was seen in the store with two unidentified females, and was described by employees as wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, white/gray shoes, and sunglasses.



If anyone has information pertaining to the case, they are asked to contact Detective Matthew Hughes at 810-231-9626