Man Who Led Police Chase Across Livingston County Enters Plea

August 1, 2019

27-year-old Brandon Scott Peer of Ann Arbor pleaded guilty as charged to one count of 3rd degree fleeing a police officer in Livingston County Circuit Court Tuesday. The plea included a stipulation that his sentence be capped at four years. He is scheduled to be sentenced September 5th.



Peer was charged as a result of the April 27th incident that began after the Green Oak Township Police Department was alerted that Peer and a woman in a 2012 Dodge Avenger had driven into Livingston County following a transaction involving drugs in Washtenaw County.



Police Chief Jason Pless previously confirmed to WHMI that an officer tried to stop the vehicle in Brighton Township near Whitmore Lake Road and Grand River Avenue. When Peer did not stop, officers from the Green Oak Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies gave chase up Old US-23 to M-59, then west to Grand River through Fowlerville. Peer crashed his vehicle after the Fowlerville Police Department deployed stop sticks that deflated two of the vehicle’s tires.



Peer was charged as a fourth-time habitual offender as he has been previously convicted of three felonies or attempts to commit a felony. Court records show he was convicted of breaking and entering with intent in Washtenaw County, resisting and obstructing a police officer in Wayne County, and 4th degree fleeing and eluding. (DK)