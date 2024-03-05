Man Pleads "No Contest" in Livingston County Following Medical Deaths

March 5, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



On Monday, the former co-founder of a medical compounding center based on the East Coast pleaded no contest to the deaths of 11 Michigan residents in 2012 following alleged unsterile medical injections that were shipped to a Livingston County clinic and other medical facilities across the country.



In the 44th Circuit Court in Livingston County, Barry Cadden, former owner of New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Massachusetts, pled no contest to 11 counts of involuntary manslaughter for his actions leading to the 2012 deaths of 11 Michigan residents.



The plea accompanies a sentencing agreement of 10-15 years’ incarceration.



In 2012, a nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak resulted in 64 deaths. 11 Michigan residents died as the result of the mold-tainted injection treatments, some administered at the Michigan Pain Specialists Clinic (MPS) in Livingston County and other Michigan medical offices.



Patients at MPS were given epidural injections of the steroid methylprednisolone, which was compounded and produced at Cadden’s NECC in Massachusetts and shipped to the clinic, according to a press release from the Michigan Attorney General's Office.



Michigan residents Donna Kruzich, Paula Brent, Lyn Laperriere, Mary Plettl, Gayle Gipson, Patricia Malafouris, Emma Todd, Jennie Barth, Ruth Madouse, Salley Roe, and Karina Baxter died as a result of being injected with the contaminated drug.



“Cadden ran his pharmaceutical lab with a shocking and abhorrent disregard for basic safety rules and practices, and in doing so he tragically killed eleven Michigan patients,” said Nessel. “Wherever you are in this country, if your greed harms and kills Michigan residents, my office will make every effort to enforce the fullest extent of the law. Patients must be able to trust their medications are safe, and doctors must be assured they aren’t administering deadly poison. My office has worked closely with the families of these victims, and we’ve ensured that this plea fits their desire for closure and justice.”



NECC specialized in making drugs for certain treatments and supplying them to doctors across the U.S. Cadden is accused of disregarding sterility procedures in the compounding of medications and running his business in an egregiously unsafe manner, endorsing laboratory directives wherein cleaning records and scientific testing results were regularly forged and fabricated.



About 800 patients in 20 states were sickened with fungal meningitis or other infections after receiving unsterile steroid injections, mostly for back pain, investigators said. The outbreak was the largest public health crisis ever caused by a contaminated pharmaceutical drug.



The Department of Attorney General began investigative action against Cadden in 2013 and charged him with 11 counts of Second-Degree Murder in 2018.



In 2017, he was found guilty in a federal court of 57 criminal charges, and would eventually be sentenced to 14.5 years’ incarceration. The sentencing to follow his no contest plea will be served concurrently to the federal sentence.



Though investigative efforts of the Department of Attorney General began in 2013 and a Michigan grand jury was seated in June of that year, then-Attorney General Bill Schuette acquiesced to a request from federal prosecutors to freeze the state case until the eventual federal trial was resolved. U.S. Attorneys for the District of Massachusetts indicted Cadden in December of 2014 following their own grand jury proceedings, and the 9-week trial did not begin until 2017.



In 2015, a $200 million dollar settlement agreement was reached between NECC and several affiliated companies, and the victims and their families nationwide. $10.5 million was designated for Michigan victims or their families.



The Michigan grand jury process was allowed to resume in 2018 after the conclusion of the federal trial. The grand jury was not reconvened, however, and in December of that year 11 charges of Second-Degree Murder were filed against Barry Cadden.



Preliminary examination in the matter began in late 2019 and concluded in December 2020, with Cadden bound over to stand trial.



This result was appealed by Cadden all the way to the Michigan Supreme Court, which remanded the case back to the 44th Circuit Court in Livingston County, upholding the original ruling to bind the matter over for trial, in April of 2022. Since then, for 22 months, the parties have appeared before the Court to file and argue motions shaping a future jury trial.



A majority of families representing the 11 victims expressed support to the Department of Attorney General for resolving these criminal charges with a plea deal.



Surviving parents, spouses, and adult children of the deceased victims told victim advocates with the department they hoped to find solace in resolution, anticipation for the matter to finally be concluded, and that the sentencing agreement was acceptable to their want for justice.



Sentencing for Cadden is scheduled for April 18th, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. in the 44th Circuit Court before Judge Michael P. Hatty.



Another Michigan criminal case is pending against pharmacist Glenn Chin, His next court hearing is scheduled for March 15.



Chin was charged in 2018, though the case moved slowly because of separate federal prosecutions, appeals and other issues.