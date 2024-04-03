Man Pleads Guilty in Genesee Co to Raping, Impregnating 13-Year-Old Two Decades Ago

April 3, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A former Flint man pleaded guilty this week to raping and fathering a child with a then 13-year-old relative, who was staying with his family 20 years ago.



The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office says 53-year-old Tyrone Jones assaulted the victim dozens of times over a two-year period.



Jones later moved to Alabama.



The girl and her child also moved to another state, but she returned to Michigan to file a formal complaint in 2022. There is no statute of limitations for Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree in Michigan.



"The Wheels of justice may turn slowly, but they never stop turning and today, justice was served with the conviction of Tyrone Anthony Jones," Prosecutor David Leyton said aft the plea deal was entered.



"I want to credit the survivor of these appalling sexual assaults for showing tremendous strength and courage for coming forward to make sure that Jones was held accountable for his unforgivable acts."



Jones is scheduled to be sentenced May 6.