Man Pleads Guilty To Brighton Lake Trust Credit Union Robbery

June 15, 2019

A Novi man has admitted to robbing a local credit union.



28-year-old Warren Charles Gordon entered a plea in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday. Gordon was originally charged with armed robbery and bank robbery. He pleaded guilty as charged to the latter and pleaded guilty to a lesser count of unarmed robbery. He is set to be sentenced July 11th.



Gordon was charged in connection with the December 10th robbery of the Lake Trust Credit Union in the City of Brighton. Authorities say Gordon had walked into the bank, slid the teller a note and demanded money. A weapon was implied but never seen. He was arrested two days after the robbery at his home in Novi, where police said he provided investigators with locations of key evidence.



The bank robbery charge is a felony punishable by up to life in prison. The original count of armed robbery was based on the allegation that he represented he was in possession of a dangerous weapon. (DK)