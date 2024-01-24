Man Pinned Between Two Vehicles in Genoa Twp

January 24, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



We're learning more about Tuesday's road closure in Genoa Township.



Livingston County Sheriff's investigators say a 53-year-old Brighton man stopped to assist in getting a work van back on the roadway, after it slid off Conrad Road.



A 20-year-old Mason man also stopped his 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck next to the Ford van to see if he could also assist in getting the van back on the roadway.



As the GMC pickup truck was stopped, the GMC slid down the roadway pinning the pedestrian between the GMC pickup truck and the Ford van.



The pedestrian was taken to University of Michigan hospital in serious condition.



The area of Conrad Road and Timberidge Court was shut down for about three hours Tuesday evening.



The incident remains under investigation.