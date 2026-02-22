Man Ordered to Pay $22K for Driving Over Headstones at Fowlerville's Greenwood Cemetery

February 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The man who drove over nearly 20 historic headstones at Fowlerville's Greenwood Cemetery last summer is ordered to spend 10 days in jail, 18-months probation and must pay nearly $22,000 in restitution.



That's according to the Livingston Daily, which reported 41-year-old John Tyle pleaded guilty in January to tampering with evidence, reckless driving and failure to report an accident.



Tyle was given four days of credit and must attend Adult Drug Court, according to a sentencing hearing Feb. 19 in Livingston County's 44th Circuit Court.



He was charged as a fourth-offense habitual offender, after pleading guilty in 2024 to a probation violation for operating while intoxicated.



According to the Fowlerville Police Department, Tyle traveled off the roadway at high speed and drove through Greenwood Cemetery, damaging nearly 20 headstones - some of which dated back to World War II. FPD wrote many of the markers were "irreplaceable."