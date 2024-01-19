Man Jailed in Case of Missing Teen Girl

January 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 21-year-old man remains jailed for his involvement with a Waterford teenager reported missing for three days earlier this week.



White Lake Township police say Douglas Corbeau is sitting in the Oakland County Jail pending a review of the case by prosecutors.



Detectives worked on all leads related to a 13-year-old girl, who was reported missing by her parents after she left home in the early morning hours of Sunday January 14th.



In the early evening on Tuesday January 16th, Detectives developed a lead that indicated the teen was at a house in White Lake Township. At approximately 6:30pm, Detectives from Waterford Township, the Waterford Township Special Operations Unit, and White Lake Police uniformed Officers went to the target location and did in fact locate the girl.



The teen was transported back to the Waterford Township Police Department where she was reunited with her parents.



She had previously told friends that she met a 21-year-old man over the Internet and had planned to run away with him.