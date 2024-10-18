Man Charged After Firing Shot In Home During Domestic Altercation

October 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man was jailed following a domestic-related altercation Friday morning in which a shot was fired in a home in Hartland Township.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Matthew Lane and Clark Road for reports of an assault with a shot fired inside of a residence. It happened shortly before 11:30am.



Deputies were advised that all parties involved were still inside the residence. Initial responding deputies set up a perimeter on the home and observed a male subject come to the door. The subject was told to exit the home but went back in.



The Office says he reappeared within a couple of seconds but this time followed commands to exit and was detained. The rest of the occupants also came out of the house and the house was cleared.



Initial investigation revealed there was a domestic related altercation between two men who are not residents of the same house but mutual acquaintances. The altercation resulted in a single shot being fired. No one was struck by the bullet.



A 33-year-old Hartland man was lodged at the Livingston County Jail for aggravated assault, felonious assault, and reckless discharge of a firearm.



Deputies were assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police.