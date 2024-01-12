Man Jailed After Purposely Driving into Huntington Bank in Genoa Twp.

January 12, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A suspect is jailed after intentionally crashing his vehicle into the front entrance of Huntington Bank in Genoa Township.



According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, on Friday January 12th, 2024 at approximately 9:30 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the Huntington Bank on Grand River Avenue near Latson Road on reports of a vehicle that had struck the building. While in route to the scene, witnesses reported the driver of the vehicle had fled the area on foot.



Upon the arrival of deputies a 2020 Honda Passport had struck the front glass doors of the building causing significant damage. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.



Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle, a 42 year old male resident of Howell, had been attempting to obtain money from the ATM drive through.



In reviewing surveillance video, the man became upset during the transaction before driving around the front of the building and intentionally driving into the front doors and fleeing the area on foot.



A witness on scene followed the subject to a residence on Latson Road where deputies attempted contact without success.



At approximately 2 p.m., deputies executed a search warrant at the residence and took the suspect into custody without incident.



He was lodged at the Livingston County Jail on malicious destruction of property charges and is pending arraignment.