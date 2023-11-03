Man Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle Crash in Tyrone Township

November 3, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



One person was taken to the hospital following a crash that occurred in Tyrone Township on Thursday, November 2nd.



According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Runyan Lake Road and White Lake Road in Tyrone Township following a crash involving three vehicles.



Preliminary investigation revealed that just before 1:00 p.m. a driver in a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze failed to stop at the intersection. The driver was identified as a 32-year-old man from Flint.



After running through the intersection, the Cruze was struck by an SUV that was being operated by a 66-year-old female Fenton resident. The collision caused the Cruze to cross the center line and into the other lane of travel, where it was then struck by a 2015 GMC Yukon. The Yukon was operated by a 57-year-old female Fenton resident.



The driver of the Cruze had to be extricated from the vehicle by Fire personnel. He was transported to Genesys Hospital by Livingston County EMS in serious condition. It is unknown at this time if he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.



The drivers of the Trailblazer and Yukon were both wearing their seatbelts and suffered minor injuries.



Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. The road remained closed for approximately four hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Fenton Area Fire Department, and Livingston County EMS. The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.