Man Heads To Trial For Ramming Ex-Girlfriend's Brother With Pickup

June 7, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A man accused of using a pickup truck to hit his ex-girlfriend's brother in Highland Township has been bound over for trial in the case.



52-year-old Richard Eric Kalinowski of Holly was charged with a single count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for the April 25th incident. Following a preliminary exam on Wednesday, he was bound over for trial in Oakland County Circuit Court on that charge, as well as a count of Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairment of Body Function.



Authorities say Kalinowski was arrested after a 43-year-old man told sheriff's deputies his sister had called him and said Kalinowski was chasing her in his Dodge Ram pickup truck. As she pulled into the driveway of her brother’s Highland Township home, he said he ran toward Kalinowski’s truck, but was pushed by the vehicle into a parked SUV. He says Kalinowski then swerved at him before driving off. The brother was treated at a hospital for injuries to his hands and forehead.



Kalinowski later turned himself in at the sheriff’s Highland Township substation where he was arrested. He remains in the Oakland County Jail on a $100,000 bond pending a June 15th circuit court arraignment.