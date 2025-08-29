Man Arrested After Domestic Incident & 3-Hour Search Due In Court

August 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man facing felony charges for weapons offenses and domestic violence is due in court next week.



The 44-year-old man was arrested following an initial domestic violence incident that later involved an air and ground search on August 19th.



The man has since been arraigned on two felony counts of possession of weapons by a prohibited person, and one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic violence. He is currently free on bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.



WHMI is not identifying the man for the victim’s safety.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police were dispatched to a home in the area of Parshall Road and Bullard Road shortly before 9:30am on a report of a man who had assaulted his girlfriend, threatened suicide, and was in possession of a firearm.



The victim, identified as a 52-year-old female, reported the man had a history of substance abuse and was last seen in the driveway of the home with a firearm. A perimeter was set up around the home and attempts to call the suspect out were made but were not successful.



The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was located around 3 hours later when a witness reported a subject matching the description on Clyde Road, near Hartland Road. He was located unarmed and taken into custody without incident.



The Michigan State Police Aviation Unit assisted on scene with the search.