UPDATE: Man Found Dead in Tyrone Twp. Following Dog Attack

August 3, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office provided an update on their investigation after deputies confirmed the cause of death of a person who was found in Tyrone Township on Wednesday, August 2.



On Wednesday at at approximately 11:40 a.m. Animal Control Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were conducting follow-up at an address in the 8000 block of Faussett Rd. in Tyrone Township.



Animal Control Deputies were at the residence serving the homeowner a court notice issued by the 53rd District Court for a show-cause hearing.



The dog at that residence had recently been involved in a dog attack incident where an area resident received extremely serious injuries.



The dog was identified as a Mastiff mix breed.



While attempting to make contact at the residence, Animal Control Deputies located the 68-year-old resident who is also the dog owner, in a cattle pasture belonging to that address.



It was observed that the dog was actively biting the decedent's body when Animal Control Deputies located him.



The victim, who was later pronounced deceased on-scene, had fatal injuries consistent in appearance with a dog attack.



Due to the dog's aggressive behavior toward the victim and responding emergency personnel, the animal was killed on-site so that medical aid could be attempted.



The victim's identity has not been released and foul play is not suspected.



The victim was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for an autopsy and the official cause and manner of death are pending at this time.



Deputies were assisted on-scene by the Hartland Deerfield Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.