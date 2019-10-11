Man Who Fled Police Re-Arrested & Jailed Pending Sentencing

October 11, 2019

A man is back in custody after skipping out on his sentencing last month for a case in which he is charged with fleeing from police.



27-year-old Brandon Peer of Ann Arbor was set to be sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court on September 12th, but failed to show up in court. Judge Suzanne Geddis then forfeited his bond and issued a warrant for his arrest. Peer has since been taken into custody and is lodged in the Livingston County Jail on a $500,000 bond. A new sentencing date is set for October 17th.



Peer pleaded guilty in August to one count of 3rd degree fleeing a police officer. Peer was charged as a result of the April 27th incident that began after the Green Oak Township Police Department was alerted that Peer and a woman had driven into Livingston County following a transaction involving drugs in Washtenaw County.



Green Oak Police Chief Jason Pless said an officer tried to stop the vehicle in Brighton Township near Whitmore Lake Road and Grand River Avenue. When Peer did not stop, Green Oak officers and Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies gave chase up Old US-23 to M-59, then west to Grand River through Fowlerville. Peer crashed his vehicle after the Fowlerville Police Department deployed stop sticks that deflated two of the vehicle’s tires.



Peer was charged as a fourth-time habitual offender as he has been previously convicted of three felonies or attempts to commit a felony. Court records show he was convicted of breaking and entering with intent in Washtenaw County, resisting and obstructing a police officer in Wayne County, and 4th degree fleeing and eluding. (JK)