Man Electrocuted, Hospitalized In Critical Condition

March 30, 2022

By Ken Rogulski / Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A construction accident on Brighton Oaks Drive has left one person hospitalized.



The Brighton Area Fire Department received a call of a house fire, a vehicle fire and an electrocution today.



Deputy Fire Chief Mike Evans tells WHMI when crews arrived, there was no fire but there was a vehicle with a small fire on it and a 62-year-old man had been electrocuted. Evans says the well company employee was working when a boom came in contact with primary electrical lines.



The man was last listed in critical condition at the University of Michigan Burn Center in Ann Arbor.