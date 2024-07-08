Man Drowns in Oakland County's White Lake Township

July 8, 2024

Tom Tolen/ news@whmi.com



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a man drowned when he fell off a boat and into White Lake in Oakland County’s White Lake Township over the 4th of July holiday weekend.



Sheriff’s deputies say 68-old Christopher Vaquera of Detroit was walking to the rear of the boat to get a drink Friday evening at bout 6:30 p.m when he lost his balance and fell into the water. His brother, aa Highland Township man, was the operator of the boat.



Deputies say the brother threw Vaquera a floatation device but he failed to come to the surface. Two nearby kayakers retrieved the victim and bought him to shore. White Lake Fire Dept paramedics performed resuscitation efforts but were unsuccessful in reviving him.



He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. According to the sheriff’s office, neither brother was wearing a life jacket. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the drowning. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team assisted at the scene and is investigating the fatality.