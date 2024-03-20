Man Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound at Peacemakers Gun Range

March 20, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Howell Police issued a press release regarding the circumstances surrounding a man's death at Peacemakers Gun Range in Howell.



According to Howell Police Chief Scott Manor, officers responded to the gun range located off Catrell Drive, just after 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.



Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Ellis Kender deceased on the range of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



At the time of the shooting, Kender was alone on the range.



Howell PD says there is no suspicion of foul play.



