Man Critically Injured In Moped Crash

July 25, 2020

A Livingston County man was critically injured Friday in a mooed crash.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies were dispatched at approximately 7:30pm to a single vehicle crash on Eastbound Grand River Avenue just east of Owosso Road in Howell Township.



The preliminary investigation revealed that a moped operated by a 60 year old Fowlerville man was traveling east on Grand River when he left the roadway, crashed on the gravel shoulder and was trapped under the moped.



The patient was air lifted by Survival Flight to the University of Michigan Hospital and was last listed in critical condition. Deputies were assisted on the scene by Fowlerville P.D., Howell Area Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance, and U of M Survival Flight.



It appears that alcohol may be a factor in the crash. In addition, the moped operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.