Man Critically Injured in Home Explosion Upgraded to Stable Condition

January 5, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Northfield Township Police provided an update on the status of two people who were sent to the hospital following a home explosion that occurred at a residence on Dec. 30th.



72-year-old Richard Pruden was upgraded from critical to stable condition as of Thursday, January 4th, and remains hospitalized.



His grandson, 16-year-old Stephen Bragg, remains in stable condition and is also still hospitalized.



Police say they both have a long road of recovery ahead of them. The family requests privacy to allow them to grieve and care for their loved ones.



Stephen Bragg’s parents and two siblings passed away in the explosion. The family had travelled from Arkansas to visit Pruden’s home for the holidays.



Preliminary investigation, which police said is subject to change pending further analysis of evidence and interviews, revealed that an undetermined fuel air explosion caused the damage.



The public is invited to attend a Vigil in remembrance and support of the victims and their families on January 6, 2024, at 3pm at the Whitmore Lake High School, located at 7430 Whitmore Lake Rd. in Whitmore Lake. The Vigil will also be live streamed on the Northfield Township Government Facebook page.



Donations to the family can be made to the Northfield Police Charitable Foundation through the QR code (pictured).



Go Fund Me Accounts have also been established to assist with medical costs, which can be viewed at the provided links.