Man Crashes Stolen Tree Trimming Truck in Brighton Township

March 18, 2024

April O'Neil



A man is in custody after stealing and later crashing a tree-trimming truck in Brighton Township over the weekend.



On Saturday, March 16, at approximately 4:30 p.m., troopers from the MSP Brighton Post were on the lookout for a large tree trimming truck pulling a woodchipper driving recklessly.



While troopers were attempting to locate the vehicle, concerned citizens were contacting 911, advising that the truck was driving off the road, and hitting mailboxes. Several witnesses also said the truck had almost hit several vehicles head-on.



While troopers were attempting to locate the vehicle, Livingston County Dispatch indicated the truck was stolen and was pursued earlier by officers with the Redford Township Police Department. The pursuit was terminated after the suspect hit one of the Redford Township Police cars.



Dispatch advised the suspect was possibly armed with a handgun, allegedly robbed a subject of his dog prior to the pursuit, and was possibly high on meth.



The driver of the vehicle, later to be identified as a 35-year-old Redford Township man, crashed into a tree at the corner of Hilton Road and Old US-23 in Brighton Township and fled on foot.



Shortly after crashing, a Michigan State Police K-9 unit located the driver inside a large Rubbermaid container at the rear of a residence nearby. The man was taken into custody without incident.



During an interview with troopers, the man indicated he had ingested meth or another unknown drug while operating the stolen vehicle and admitted to fleeing from police earlier in the day.



The man also admitted to stealing the dog at gunpoint, but said the dog jumped out of the vehicle while he was driving. The dog has not been located.



Once medical clearance is obtained, the driver will be lodged at the Livingston County Jail on numerous charges, to include Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated and Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile.



Troopers were assisted by personnel from the Brighton Police Department, Hamburg Police Department, and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



Anyone with further information about the incident can contact Trooper Jackson Winters at (810) 227-1051.



Photo Courtesy of Michigan State Police. A copy of the official press release is attached.