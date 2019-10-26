Man Involved In Courtroom Scuffle Admits To All Charges In Three Cases

A Howell man involved in a courtroom scuffle with deputies in Livingston County Circuit Court has entered a plea in that case, as well as two others in which he is charged.



44-year-old Carl Prince was charged in three separate cases, the first of which stemmed from an incident in April that led to charges of operating while intoxicated and assaulting and obstructing a police officer. Prince had then been scheduled for an appearance on August 30th in front of Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Geddis concerning those charges.



Before his case was called, he left the building and walked out into the parking lot. When ordered to return to the courtroom, Prince refused to comply and then resisted deputies when they attempted to bring him back. Once back inside, Prince refused to give his name and continued to resist officers. That led to a second set of charges for a total of four counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.



He was also charged in a third case with bribing/intimidating/interfering with a witness and using a computer to commit a crime, which stemmed from an incident on September 4th. Prince appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday and pleaded guilty as charged to all of the aforementioned charges and as a fourth-time habitual offender. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to a sentence that will run concurrently for all three cases with a Michigan Department of Corrections cap.



Prince is set to be sentenced November 21st. (DK)