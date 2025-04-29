Man Convicted of Punching Genesee Co. Sheriff's Deputy, Possessing 'Ghost Gun'

April 29, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A man faces a minimum five years in prison after being convicted of punching a Genesee County Sheriff's duty while in possession of an unregistered 'ghost gun' during a 2024 traffic stop.



The sheriff's office reports 29-year-old Willie Ray Cummings, Jr. was found guilty of eight felonies -- including one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of felon in possession of ammunition, three counts of felony firearm second offense and two counts of resisting and obstructing police.



According to the sheriff's office, deputies were on patrol at Fenton and Hemphill roads in Flint Township on July 24, when they saw Cummings riding a mini-bike without registration stickers.



Cummings continued to ride the bike on the sidewalk after the deputies’ activated lights and sirens on their vehicles. He stopped after deputies drove onto the sidewalk to block his path.



According to the sheriff's office, one of the deputies felt a gun in Cummings' pants pocket when patting him down. Cummings then punched the deputy, jumped on him and assaulted him.



The other deputy deployed his Taser on Cummings, who was taken into custody shortly after. A ghost gun loaded with sixteen 9mm rounds was found in his pocket.



Cummings is scheduled to be sentenced on May 19.