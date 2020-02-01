Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen Headed To Trial

February 1, 2020

A Wayne County man has been bound over for trial on charges alleging he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Genoa Township. 24-year-old Luis Santana of Lincoln Park appeared in 53rd District Court in Howell earlier this week and was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court.



He was originally indicted in August on more than half a-dozen counts, including third and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive activity; however, authorities say he remained at large while traveling between Puerto Rico and Miami, Florida. He was finally arrested when he returned to Michigan for a visit.



According to testimony previously provided by Livingston County Sheriff’s Detective Curt Novara, Santana approached a teen girl at the Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi last April where we worked as a perfume salesman. He reportedly handed her a perfume sample with his phone number on it. He and the girl then began texting each other at which point he sent several sexually explicit photos.



Later that month, Detective Novara said Santana picked the girl up from her home and drove to the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Genoa Township, where the pair allegedly had sex several times. He also offered her $2,000 to make a pornographic movie. The girl reportedly informed Santana that she was younger than 16, at which point he replied, "I guess I'll be going to jail."



Future court dates have not yet been set for Santana, who faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. (DK/JK)