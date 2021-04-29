Man Charged For Ramming Ex-Girlfriend's Brother With Pickup

April 29, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A man accused of using a pickup truck to hit his ex-girlfriend's brother over the weekend in Highland Township has been charged in the case.



52-year-old Richard Eric Kalinowski of Holly was arraigned Tuesday in Oakland County District Court on a single count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.



Authorities say Kalinowski was arrested Sunday shortly after the incident in which a 43-year-old man told sheriff's deputies his sister had called him and said Kalinowski was chasing her in his Dodge Ram pickup truck. As she pulled into the driveway of her brother’s Highland Township home, the man said he ran toward Kalinowski’s truck, but was pushed by the vehicle into a parked SUV. He says Kalinowski then swerved at him before driving off.



The brother was treated at a hospital for injuries to his hands and forehead. Kalinowski later turned himself in at the sheriff’s Highland Township substation where he was arrested.



He remains in the Oakland County Jail on a $100,000 bond pending a probable cause conference on May 5th.