Man Charged For Impersonating A Cop Seeks Bond

January 22, 2020

A man who posed as a police officer and pulled over a woman in Livingston County is asking for bond, a move authorities oppose.



42-year-old Michael Joseph Snyder of Northfield Township was charged last month with false impersonation of a police officer or employee of the United States. He was charged following an October 27th incident on I-96 in Livingston County when a woman was pulled over by Snyder after she passed his 2015 Ford F-250 truck. The woman says she was immediately suspicious after Snyder started swearing at her. She also noticed that his truck had Texas license plates. When she questioned him, she says Snyder claimed to be a federal agent. She drove off after telling Snyder she didn’t believe him, but then followed the truck onto US-23 until it exited at M-36.



Based on information from the victim, Snyder was arrested at his home in Northfield Township where illegally installed red and blue flashing lights were found on his truck. Authorities also discovered a large assortment of tactical gear and weapons inside his home. Snyder told police he owns an online retail company that sells police tactical gear, but further investigation indicated Snyder has been accused of impersonating a police officer in previous incidents in Ann Arbor and Texas.



His trial was originally set for February 11th, but has been moved back to April 14th while negotiations over a possible plea deal continue. While he remains in pre-trial detention, he has requested bond. The government opposes that, citing his prior criminal record and classifying him as a flight risk. No date is set for the judge to make a decision on the request. (JK)