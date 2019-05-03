Man Charged With Church Graffiti Enters Plea

May 3, 2019

Authorities have accepted a plea from a man charged with spray-painting graffiti on two local church buildings.



29-year-old Matthew Miller of Brighton Township was arrested February 27th in connection with the vandalism at St. John Catholic Church in Oceola Township. The church's property was vandalized at two locations with spray painted graffiti the week of February 18th. The words “white devil” were painted on one building, and “honky” on another.



Miller pleaded guilty on Thursday in 53rd District Court to two counts of malicious destruction of property. It was part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, who will recommend that Miller receive no additional jail time when he is sentenced May 14th. He will already have served 76 days in jail at that point, just 17 days less than the 93-day maximum sentence. Miller was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $153.37. (JK)