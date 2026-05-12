Man Charged with Assaulting Ingham Co. Jail Officer Due in Court Next Month

May 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 21-year-old East Lansing man charged with assaulting a correctional officer at the Ingham County Jail earlier this year is due back in court next month.



According to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office, Lewis Easley was arraigned on April 17 in the 55th District Court. He is scheduled for a probable cause conference June 9 and a preliminary examination June 16.



Easley is accused of assaulting a correctional officer during an incident that occurred Feb. 17 at the jail.



The deputy was treated for minor injuries.



Easley faces additional, unrelated charges in East Lansing’s District Court.



In one case, he is charged with assault and battery and resisting or obstructing police for an alleged 2026 incident. In a separate case, he is charged with the same offenses stemming from an alleged 2025 incident.



Photo courtesy of Ingham County Sheriff Office.