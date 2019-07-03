Man Charged In Unadilla Twp. Home Break-In Headed To Trial

July 3, 2019

A Stockbridge man has been bound over for trial on charges related to a home break-in in Unadilla Township.



32-year-old David Daniel Houk appeared in 53rd District Court in Howell Tuesday and waived his arraignment in Livingston County Circuit Court. He was bound over on charges of 2nd degree home invasion, and breaking and entering a building with intent.



The charges are related to the June 19th incident. Police received a report of a break-in at a Hadley Road residence and officers responded to investigate. A blood hound was used to track the suspect to a neighboring residence. Police say the suspect, now identified as Houk, later admitted to police that he had entered the garage of the residence.



Future court dates for Houk have not yet been scheduled. (DK)