Man Charged In Sexual Assault Of Young Fowlerville Girl

September 23, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Charges have been filed against an Ingham County man after police say he sexually assaulted a young girl from Fowlerville.



53-year-old Mark Seigel of Webberville was charged Monday with two counts of sexual assault for several incidents that reportedly took place in 2018. Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler confirmed for WHMI that he testified earlier this week in a hearing that evidence indicated Seigel had forced a girl under the age of 13 to perform sexual acts while watching pornographic videos.



Seigel is lodged in the Livingston County Jail after being arraigned on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.