Man Charged In Retail Theft, Police Chase Headed To Trial

February 10, 2020

A Detroit man has been bound over for trial on charges alleging he stole items from several local stores and fled from police.



28-year-old Bryan James Busher recently appeared in 53rd District Court in Howell and a judge determined there was enough evidence to send the case to trial. Busher was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree retail fraud, organized retail crime and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Busher was also bound over on two added charges, those being another count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, and a count of armed robbery.



The charges stem from the December 24th incident that began at the Genoa Township Walmart, where deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched for a larceny in progress. Deputies were advised that two suspects had pushed out a shopping cart full of items without paying, and had loaded the items into a U-Haul van and left the parking lot. They were also advised that one of the suspects implied they had a gun when confronted by an employee.



Deputies were able to locate the van on eastbound I-96 near the Lake Chemung entrance ramp and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect van crashed at the Pleasant Valley Road entrance ramp on eastbound I-96, and both suspects fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. An unmanned aerial vehicle was deployed and authorities were able to locate and arrest one of the suspects, who was later identified as Busher.



Police say the stolen property was recovered but further investigation revealed the suspects had stolen items from other stores on the same day in the same U-Haul van. That included merchandise from the Polo Store at the Tanger Outlet Center and the Lowe’s store in Genoa Township. Future court dates for Busher have not yet been scheduled. (DK/JM)