Man Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography Headed To Trial

March 29, 2019

A Livingston County man has been bound over for trial on child pornography charges.



23-year-old Clifford Fouts appeared for a probable cause conference Tuesday in 53rd District Court, where a judge determined there was enough evidence to send him to trial. Fouts was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court. He and 32-year-old Stephen Deshon, both of Brighton, were charged earlier this month following an investigation by Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post.



Fouts is charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Deshon faces one count of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.



State Police say they began an investigation of the two men after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They raided a home in Livingston County and found multiple internet-capable devices and evidence that contained the sexually abusive material. Both suspects then turned themselves into troopers at the Brighton Post. If convicted, they each face up to 20 years in prison.



Future court dates have not yet been scheduled for Fouts. Deshon recently appeared for a hearing in district court; however his probable cause conference was adjourned to April 9th to allow additional time for discovery. (DK/JK)