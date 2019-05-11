Man Charged In Police Chase Across Livingston County Headed To Trial

May 11, 2019

An Ann Arbor man has been bound over on local charges connected to a police chase he led across Livingston County.



27-year-old Brandon Scott Peer appeared in court Tuesday and was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court on one count of 3rd degree fleeing a police officer. The charge stems from the April 27th incident that began after the Green Oak Township Police Department was alerted that Peer and a woman in a 2012 Dodge Avenger had driven into Livingston County after a transaction involving drugs in Washtenaw County.



Police Chief Jason Pless previously confirmed to WHMI that an officer tried to stop the vehicle in Brighton Township near Whitmore Lake Road and Grand River Avenue. When Peer did not stop, officers from the Green Oak Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies gave chase up Old US-23 to M-59, then west to Grand River through Fowlerville. Peer crashed his vehicle after the Fowlerville Police Department deployed stop sticks that deflated two of the vehicle’s tires.



Peer is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender as he has been previously convicted of three felonies or attempts to commit a felony. Court records show he was convicted of breaking and entering with intent in Washtenaw County, resisting and obstructing a police officer in Wayne County, and 4th degree fleeing and eluding. Future court dates have not yet been scheduled for Peer. (DK)