Man Charged in September Traffic Death in Commerce Twp

December 19, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Sterling Heights man was arraigned Friday on a felony charge in a traffic crash that killed a Waterford Township man back in September.



According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Kevin Koldys is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death. 52-1 District Court Magistrate Lewis Langham set a $25,000 bond for Koldys, who is being held in the Oakland County Jail.



Koldys is accused in a three-car crash that fatally injured 30-year-old Matthew John Szakal. The crash happened on Pontiac Trail at Martin Parkway in Commerce Township.



Szakal was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Trax when his vehicle was struck by a second vehicle, a 2021 Lexus RC, which was driven by Koldys. Koldys was heading north on M-5 when his vehicle ran off the roadway and traveled several hundred feet through tall grass and weeds. The Lexus re-entered the roadway and jumped the curb in a roundabout, striking Szakal’s vehicle.



The collision pushed Szakal’s vehicle into a third vehicle, a 2021 Honda CRV, which was being operated by a 64-year-old Wixom woman. She was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. Szakal also was wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.



Excessive speed and alcohol use by Koldys, who sustained serious injuries, are believed to be factors in the crash. Koldys is scheduled to return to 52-1 District Court in Novi on Dec. 30 for a probable cause conference.



The incident was investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.