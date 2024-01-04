Man Charged in Howell Shooting Death Heads to Trial

January 4, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A man accused of shooting a Michigan State student at a residence in the City of Howell is due in court next week.



22-year-old Reese Hammie (pictured) was arrested August 11th for fatally shooting 20-year-old Oghenevwede “Wede” Okagbare at a home on the 400 block of West Street in downtown Howell.



Okagbare was a junior at MSU studying computer science. Family members said he was visiting his girlfriend’s home in Howell when Hammie shot him six times.



Police previously described the incident as a “tragic and senseless shooting death”.



Hammie has been in custody since the night of the shooting on separate charges stemming from previous incidents. According to court records, Hammie is charged with 1st degree home invasion and domestic violence in a separate case tied to an incident August 1st.



Felony charges, including homicide-open murder and witness intimidation were filed following Okagbare’s death. Hammie is scheduled to appear in Livingston County Circuit Court on January 12th before Judge Miriam Cavanaugh.



A GoFundMe Page created by Okagbare’s family members is posted below.