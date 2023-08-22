Man Charged in Crime Spree that Ended in Lyon Township

August 22, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A person has been charged in a recent crime spree that began in Novi and ended in Lyon Township last week.



46-year-old David Allen Adams of Detroit (pictured) was charged after stealing a Ford Econoline van on Monday, August 14 from the Home Depot parking lot, located Grand River and Beck Road in Novi.



Adams is accused of driving from Novi to Lyon Township, where he broke into a home off the 56000 block of Pontiac Trail.



He then drove to another residence in Milford Township and attempted to break-in, but was scared off by the homeowner.



After a brief chase with law enforcement, Adams crashed the van near Kensington Road and I-96.



He was tasered by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies and arrested.



Adams was taken to the Oakland County Jail and arraigned on August 17.



He faces six felony charges and two misdemeanors, including unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, fleeing police, resisting/obstructing/assaulting an officer, first-degree home invasion, and driving with a suspended license, among others.



Adams will appear in court on August 30 for a probable cause conference.



Officers with Milford Police, Huron Clinton Metroparks, Lyon Township assisted in the chase and the arrest.