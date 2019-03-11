Man Charged In Police Chase & Break In Enters Plea

March 11, 2019

29-year-old Daniel Anthony Sinko appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday and waived his right to a jury trial. Sinko pleaded no contest to seven charges, including receiving and concealing stolen property, fleeing a police officer, felonious assault, breaking and entering, and reckless driving. He also pleaded to a count of malicious destruction of property, which was reduced to a misdemeanor.



A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but will be treated as such at Sinko’s sentencing, which is scheduled for April 4th. Prosecutors agreed to a minimum sentence of 30 months; however Sinko faces life in prison because he is a fourth-time habitual offender due to prior felony convictions.



Sinko and 30-year-old Crystan June Medina, both of whom are Jackson residents, were charged as a result of the incident that occurred on New Year’s Day. Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies were first dispatched to the area of Burkhart Road and Grand River on a report of a suspicious vehicle. After deputies located the vehicle, it fled off the road, ramming a patrol car, and then fleeing the scene. Authorities say the pair then drove into the City of Howell, where they fled on foot and broke into an occupied apartment. Witnesses called 911 and directed responders to their location, where Sinko and Medina were taken into custody.



An investigation showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office and that Sinko and Medina were in possession of controlled substances.



Medina, who previously pleaded guilty to breaking and entering without the owner’s permission, was recently sentenced to 90 days in jail. (DK)