Brighton Bank Robbery Case Dismissed, Shifts To Federal Court

August 1, 2019

The case against a Lansing man charged with robbing a local bank more than three years ago has been dismissed so that charges can be pursued in federal court.



Court records show a dismissal order was filed Tuesday regarding the case against 35-year-old Brian Dewayne Ali Jr. in Livingston County Circuit Court. The case was dismissed as Ali has been indicted on the same conduct in federal court.



Ali was charged as a result of the April 2016 robbery of the PNC Bank located on West Grand River in Genoa Township. Police say Ali disguised himself by dressing as a woman and wearing makeup and a wig. They say he then entered the bank brandishing a handgun and what appeared to be a bomb and announced a robbery. Afterward, he fled in a blue Ford Mustang with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was later arrested in Lansing.



Prior to the case dismissal, Ali had been charged with five counts of armed robbery, four counts of bank robbery and four counts of unlawful imprisonment as a habitual offender. (DK)