Men Charged With Cashing In Bogus Bottle Returns Bound Over

March 6, 2020

Two men have been bound over for trial on charges alleging they cashed in nearly $1,000 in fraudulent bottle return slips at a Fowlerville store.



37-year-old Shane Whiteman of New Hudson was recently bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court, while his co-defendant, 39-year-old Eric Lowman of Oceola Township, was bound over last month.



Authorities say the pair cashed fake bottle return slips on several occasions at the Fowlerville Walmart between January 19th and the 26th. Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler previously told WHMI that his officers first arrested Lowman and were conducting surveillance for another suspect, who was later identified to be Whiteman. While working with Detective King from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, they determined that a third man had made the fraudulent slips on his computer. It’s believed that third person, reportedly a Pontiac resident, used paper rolls that were stolen from a Walmart in Warren, although that aspect of the case remains under investigation.



Whiteman is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and three counts of uttering and publishing, while Lowman is charged with two counts of uttering and publishing and one count of false pretenses. Future court dates have not yet been set for Whiteman. Lowman is due back in court March 13th for a pre-trial hearing. If convicted as charged, they face up to 14 years in prison.