Man Who Broke Into Home, Fled From Police Gets Probation

September 20, 2019

Sentencing has been handed down to a Brighton man who admitted to breaking into a home and fleeing from police, after reportedly stealing a vehicle.



18-year-old Adam Bozich was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday to three years of probation under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which means his record could be expunged if he successfully completes probation. Last month he pleaded guilty as charged to three counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and one count of escape from lawful custody. He also pleaded to two added charges, including unlawful driving.



Police say Bozich on June 19th crashed his own car before he broke into a home on Peppergrove Drive in Brighton, took the keys to a vehicle parked in the driveway and then stole the SUV. He crashed that vehicle not long after and then attempted to break-in to the back door of a residence on Whispering Oaks Drive but was detained. He was said to have hit several mailboxes, garbage cans and signs along the way. Police said Bozich tried to escape while officers were trying to take his photo for facial recognition since he lied about his name, but he was quickly caught.



A restitution hearing in the case has been set for November 1st. (DK)